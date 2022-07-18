"This is just bad psychology" - Wrestling veteran believes WWE legend Goldberg would 'no-sell' top AEW star's comedy spots

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently slammed Wardlow's first TNT Championship defense, which went down during AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (week 1).

The War Dog successfully retained his newly won title against Orange Cassidy in a nail-biting contest.

Freshly Squeezed scored the majority of the offense during the bout and came inches close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets in AEW history. The match also saw a cameo appearance from Danhausen, who showed up for a curse attempt. Mr. Mayhem took over ten minutes to put away his adversary, which surprised some fans and veterans alike.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that Wardlow diminished his credibility as a big man by selling off Cassidy's comedic spots.

The WCW veteran added that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg would not sell the challenger's shin kicks to protect his indomitable character.

"Everybody, every character on that show submits themselves to Orange Cassidy's comedy spots. Well, I do not think Wardlow is the type of character that would submit himself to those comedy spots [...] Honestly, if this was Goldberg, they're trying to treat him like Goldberg, right? If this was Goldberg, wouldn't somebody be saying, "What are you doing?" We're not gonna do that," Inferno said. [5:33 - 6:08]

Inferno also believes there was no quality control over Wardlow's persona and his match against Cassidy presented bad psychology for television viewers:

"Like there's no quality control here with Wardlow's character in this match that's what I was concerned with [...] They were in Savannah, so the crowd was hot. But I just think that they, you know, they blindly listened to the live crowd and are not listening to the TV audience because like, I'm watching this is like, this is just bad psychology." [6:09 - 6:29]

You can check out the full episode below:

What's next for AEW TNT Champion Wardlow?

With AEW All Out slated to be the company's next big pay-per-view, it will be intriguing to see who dares to step up against Wardlow in the TNT Title program.

The War Dog is on a nine-match winning streak and hasn't been pinned since March this year.

His TNT Title open challenge last week could be the first of many more to come en route to the All Out pay-per-view.

ビリー 🌸 #Suzu5Star @SryItsBilly If I were aew I would just have Wardlow defend the tnt title every week. It would make the title feel as prestigious as when Miro had it If I were aew I would just have Wardlow defend the tnt title every week. It would make the title feel as prestigious as when Miro had it https://t.co/FJoUg0GTkP

Though the company hasn't dropped any hints on Wardlow's next potential opponent, he will not be short of challengers.

Top AEW heels like Sammy Guevara, Lance Archer, and Andrade, to name a few, could pose a legitimate threat to the current TNT Champion.

Who do you think will be the next to challenge Mr. Mayhem? Let us know in the comments section below.

