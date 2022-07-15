"This could hurt this person" - WWE veteran shares honest thoughts about recent Wardlow match on AEW Dynamite

Tommy Dreamer recently opened up about TNT Champion Wardlow's title defense against Orange Cassidy from this week's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest.

Mr. Mayhem recently became the TNT Champion, having defeated Scorpio Sky on the previous week's edition of the Wednesday night show. It was soon announced that Orange Cassidy would be Wardlow's first challenger for the title. The match between them at Fyter Fest was well-received, with the former Pinnacle member retaining his gold.

I like how Wardlow destroyed 20 people last week but struggled against Orange

Not just fans, but wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer was equally impressed with the bout. Speaking on the podcast Busted Open Radio, Dreamer praised the opening match of AEW Dynamite. He singled out Orange Cassidy's performance, saying he "gets" the character.

However, he added that there were certain moments in the match where he thought The Wardog and Freshly Squeezed almost legitimately hurt each other:

"The match was very, very entertaining and there was a lot going on for Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. I don't know if it's tongue-in-cheek, but he gets his character. Sometimes they are gonna cheat; one comes out with the chainsaw, they get caught, and they kicked out. There were specific moments where I was like, 'Man, this could hurt this person,' and I'm talking Wardlow. But at the end of the day, I don't think anybody is gonna remember as everything was just having fun." - said Tommy Dreamer. (From 3:25 - 4:20)

Paul Wight recently spoke about a dream match with Wardlow in AEW.

There are several dream matches in All Elite Wrestling that fans are still waiting to materialize. One among them being a battle of behemoths between The Wardog and Paul Wight.

The former WWE Champion recently turned away the possibility of one, saying Mr. Mayhem is just "too hot" for him right now. He added that he would prefer to have the match with the TNT Champion after the latter "cools off."

“Wardlow is too hot for me right now. Wardlow’s on fire right now. You’ve got to pick and choose those battles. I’m going to wait till he cools off, I don’t feel like taking that powerbomb.” - said Paul Wight (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Wardog's popularity has skyrocketed in recent months. It'll be interesting to see what AEW has planned for him as we slowly inch closer to All Out 2022.

