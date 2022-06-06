"It's all about money" - Disco Inferno comments on WWE Superstar possibly joining AEW 

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong possibly aiming to join AEW to work lesser dates.

It's no secret that the former North American Champion has reportedly requested his release from WWE several times over the last few months. However, Vince McMahon's promotion turned down Strong's requests despite him being "frustrated" over several issues, including a pitch for a name change.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Roderick Strong recently asked for his WWE release Roderick Strong recently asked for his WWE release- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/mFgDzbZn8k

Speaking on the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on the same topic. The wrestling veteran explained that it makes sense for Roderick Strong to want to go to AEW as he could work fewer dates and make comparable money to what he made in WWE:

"If Roderick Strong in WWE doesn't think he'll get to the main roster and they are not increasing his pay and at his age, you know, if I was an up-and-coming guy, I would want to be in WWE. But I could work less dates and make more, I would absolutely want to go to AEW if I was in his position. I just think at that age, at that stage of his career, it's all about money," said Disco Inferno. (0:38 -1:26)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Check out the video below:

Adam Cole thinks Roderick Strong has a "home in AEW"

A few days back, Adam Cole stated that he would love to see his former Undisputed Era stablemate in AEW, saying that Strong had a home in the company. The Panama City Playboy further added that he would love to see Roderick rejoin him, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish in Tony Khan's promotion:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

“I would love nothing more than for Roderick Strong to come to AEW. I don’t know what he’s going to do, I don’t know where his head is at, but he knows that he has a home in All Elite Wrestling. Especially with me, Bobby, and Kyle. That would be amazing,” Cole said.

It's also worth noting that Strong's wife, Marina Shafir, is also a part of All Elite Wrestling's thriving women's roster. It'll be interesting to see if the NXT Superstar ever reunites with his better half and former stablemates in the company.

When using any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far