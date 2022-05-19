Adam Cole says current WWE Superstar "has a home in AEW"

AEW star Adam Cole has given his thoughts on current WWE Superstar Roderick Strong potentially joining AEW.

Cole and Roderick Strong were stablemates in the Undisputed Era for several years during the black-and-gold era of NXT, alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. The team dominated WWE's developmental brand between 2017 and 2021. The former NXT Champion would eventually betray the group, ending their association before he, Fish, and O'Reilly departed WWE for All Elite Wrestling.

Roderick Strong, however, remains with WWE and currently competes as part of the revamped NXT 2.0, where he leads the Diamond Mine stable. During a recent Q&A Session at Motor City Comic Con, Adam Cole spoke about his former Undisputed Era teammate, stating that Strong always has a home in AEW alongside him, Fish, and O'Reilly.

“I would love nothing more than for Roderick Strong to come to AEW. I don’t know what he’s going to do, I don’t know where his head is at, but he knows that he has a home in AEW. Especially with me, Bobby, and Kyle. That would be amazing,” Cole said. (H/T Fightful)

However, Roderick Strong is pretty busy in NXT 2.0 right now. His stable, Diamond Mine, is set to take on Pretty Deadly on the next edition of the Tuesday Night Show.

When did Roderick Strong become a WWE Superstar?

Roderick Strong officially became a WWE Superstar in 2016, signing with the NXT brand after a long run on the independent circuit.

In his time with the promotion, he has earned a single reign with the North American Championship. He also picked up two reigns with the NXT Tag Team Championships and was the final winner of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Since June 2021, Strong has been a member of Diamond Mine, and recently took complete control of the group following the release of manager Malcolm Bivens.

It will be interesting to see what the next move in Roderick Strong's career will be, and whether or not he will re-unite with the Undisputed Era. You can read more about him here.

