"You would've got a million people" - Wrestling Legend slams AEW for not booking popular star to destroy Jon Moxley; wanted former WWE Champion to "screw" top star

Disco Inferno recently stated that Wardlow, not Jon Moxley, should've become the #1 contender for the interim AEW World Championship.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Mox punched his ticket to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view after defeating Kyle O'Reilly in a barnburner contest. Earlier in the show, the latter outlasted 20 men to win the Casino Battle Royale to earn a high-stakes match against Mox in the main event.

While many fans seemed satisfied with the company's decision to push The Violent Artist, Inferno took issue with the booking.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that Mr. Mayhem destroying every wrestler in the Battle Royale eliminator would have been a sight to behold. The WCW veteran hypothetically pitched the idea of The War Dog defeating The Purveyor of Violence with some help from Chris Jericho:

"He [Wardlow] should have been in that Battle Royal and beat the piss out of everybody (..) How much of a better show would this have been if Wardlow was in that match. Wardlow went into the match against Moxley. Jericho went in there and screwed Moxley and Wardlow won the world title(shot)," Inferno said. (25:55 onwards)

Inferno also went on to say Wardlow battling Jon Moxley would have drawn significant eyeballs for the show. This could have potentially put AEW over the one million mark in viewership:

"Your number was 939,000 people. I guarantee you that if Wardlow won that Battle Royale. we have Wardlow vs. Moxley fighting for the world title, you would've got a million people," he added. (26:50)

Jon Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door

At NJPW Dominion last night, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto to earn a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship.

The 'Ace of NJPW' will now face Jon Moxley at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This bout will emanate live from the sold-out United Center in Chicago on June 26th.

Given the magnitude of the match, the two men are likely to headline the cross-promotional show.

Jon Moxley and Tanahashi have never faced each other in a singles match, which exemplifies the hype surrounding the blockbuster dream clash.

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view still a few weeks away. It will be interesting to see how the company builds towards the showdown between the two wrestling stalwarts.

