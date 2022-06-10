6 things AEW subtly told us on AEW Dynamite this week: Jon Moxley's dream match 10 months in the making; former WWE Superstar teases entering title picture

Welcome back to this week's column of things AEW subtly told us during the latest installment of Dynamite.

Tony Khan made use of his overstacked roster to fill CM Punk's void last night. The company took its first step towards determining which two competitors would slug it out for an interim World Championship at Forbidden Door.

If the previous titles weren't sufficient, a new All-Atlantic Championship was introduced to fans in Missouri.

AEW kicked off the first of four qualifying matches, whose winners will collide against each other to crown the inaugural champion on June 26. The proverbial Forbidden Door was flung open as we saw the shocking debut of Will Ospreay.

From planting seeds for dream matchups to renewing old feuds, the two-hour program was nerve-racking and flew by like a bat out of hell.

We'll now dive into six subtle things fans probably missed during last night's episode.

#6. Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi seems realistic at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley defeated Casino Battle Royale winner Kyle O'Reilly in the main event of AEW Dynamite to book his berth at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Last year, rumors ran rampant that Moxley requested Tony Khan book him against Hiroshi Tanahashi at All Out. The dream match between the two wrestling stalwarts never came to fruition due to the NJPW veteran's prior commitments.

However, Mox vs. Tanahashi seems to be a real possibility after ten months if the latter defeats Hirooki Goto at Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall on June 12.

The Purveyor of Violence and The Ace of NJPW have only fought once in a fatal four-way match dating back to Capital Collision earlier this year. Should the company book this mega match, the two men could blow the roof off the United Center this month.

#5. Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page (Part III) teased on AEW Dynamite

Could these men collide again?

Hangman Page returned to winning ways on Wednesday night when he defeated David Finlay in a hard-hitting contest.

After the match, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy set his sights on reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. However, Adam Cole interrupted his former rival and predicted that his pal Jay White would dethrone The Rainmaker on June 12th.

It's apparent that whoever wins between Okada and White might have to defend the gold against either Cole or Page at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The company might revisit the rivalry between Adam Cole and Hangman Page, possibly booking their chapter III to determine the number one contender for the IWGP title.

Page defeated Cole multiple times during their high-profile title feud earlier this year. The former has The Undisputed Elite member's number, meaning Cole now has a chance to redeem himself and earn a potential title shot.

#4. Toni Storm could soon challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship

Hot off the heels of a successful title defense against Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir to retain her title on Wednesday night.

The aftermath saw the former WWE Superstar assault Rosa but fail to get the job done as Toni Storm aided the champion. The latter then picked up the Women's Championship and handed it over to Rosa, thus teasing an imminent title feud.

La Mera Mera needs a credible opponent to solidify her run as the champion. Storm may not have enough momentum on her side, but she could pose a formidable threat to the Mexican star's reign.

#3. The Swerve in our Glory on brink of breaking up?

They say it's every man for himself, especially when you have a potential title shot set in your sights. But Swerve Strickland depicted an entirely different side throughout the Casino Battle Royale last night.

Not only did he double-cross his partner Keith Lee, but he also eliminated Darby Allin in a failed attempt to win the match.

Given his actions, Strickland could soon turn heel and end The Swerve in our Glory. On the brighter side, Lee needs to pursue a singles run to experience a true career resurgence.

#2. Buddy Matthews' singles run is looking bleak in AEW

Buddy Matthews is a member of The House of Black!

Last night, Buddy Mathews finally wrestled in his first singles match after making his AEW debut in February this year.

To everyone's surprise, he lost to PAC in the first qualifier of the All-Atlantic Championship tournament. The two former WWE Superstars went all out in pushing each other to their limits.

Matthews put up a valiant effort and proved he's a bonafide future star. But the company doesn't seem to be high on him right now. The 33-year-old's singles career in AEW looks bleak after his crushing loss at the hands of PAC this week.

#1. Wardlow could become the next TNT Champion

Will Mr. Mayhem dethrone Scorpio Sky?

Wardlow divulged his plans to challenge Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

The latter appeared to have accepted the challenge, but Dan Lambert and Ethan Page stopped the champion from engaging in a heated altercation with Mr. Mayhem.

Wardlow was robbed of a chance to become the TNT Champion a few months ago thanks to his biggest adversary in MJF, who cost him a win against Sky.

The company appears to be pulling the trigger on The War Dog's redemption story, which could culminate in him ending Sky's fairytale run with the TNT title.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Wardlow win the TNT Championship? Yes No 7 votes so far