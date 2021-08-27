Plans for Jon Moxley's dream match against NJPW Legend still in place - Reports

According to the latest reports, the plans for the dream match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi are still in place.

Moxley has claimed for a long time that he has unfinished business in Japan. It appeared as though he was on course to face Tanahashi at AEW All Out.

However, those plans were scuppered after NJPW announced the IWGP US Champion would defend his crown against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam on September 4th. Satoshi Kojima was then revealed to be Moxley's opponent at All Out.

But there's the reason for Moxley fans to be happy as the dream match between the former AEW Champion and Tanahashi could still happen in the near future.

In an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melzer noted that plans for Moxley vs Tanahashi are still in place.

The setup for the Mox-Tana match began when Moxley lost the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship to Lance Archer on AEW Fyter Fest. During Fight For The Fallen, Tanahashi appeared on AEW via a video promo and laid out a challenge for the IWGP US Championship at NJPW Resurgence.

Tanahashi defeated The Murderhawk Monster as Jon Moxley watched the action from ringside at the Resurgence pay-per-view.

I kinda love the story that Tanahashi is dodging Mox. Tana didn’t issue the US title challenge until after Mox lost the title to Archer.



Picturing Tana opening Mox’s open contract in the mail and just casually sliding it down the table to Kojima. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) August 26, 2021

It had been reported earlier that Jon Moxley approached Tony Khan to face a top NJPW star and with the events at Resurgence, it seemed that we were headed for a blockbuster clash at All Out between Tanahashi and the former AEW World Champion.

But with Tanahashi facing Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam, a day before All Out, AEW had to rope in Kojima as Mox's opponent.

Jon Moxley will face Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out

.@JonMoxley got a FedEx from Tokyo with a contract to face #NJPW legend @cozy_lariat at #AEWAllOut in Chicago on Sept. 5!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/BFZzdUeDMC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

Jon Moxley appeared backstage to reveal that he got a FedEx delivery with an NJPW contract inside for a match against Kojima.

The Japanese legend took a dig at the former AEW World Champion after his loss to Lance Archer a few weeks ago.

Kojima introduced himself to American audiences when he wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling for almost two months. He feuded with Violent By Design alongside Eddie Edwards, before heading back to Japan.

I'm not famous to wrestling fans around the world. I understand that.



But Moxley said my name. That's enough.



I want to get a great experience. — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) August 26, 2021

Are you excited to see Moxley take on Kojima at AEW All Out? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section.

