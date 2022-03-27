"It's a silly spot"- Disco Inferno slams Sting's recent botch in AEW 

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on the eight-man Tornado tag team match pitting The Hardys, Sting, and Darby Allin against The Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade on AEW Dynamite last week.

The two teams put on a barnburner on Wednesday night as they used every possible weapon in their arsenal to obliterate one another. The majority of the fight occurred outside the ring, mainly in the crowd and backstage areas.

Jeff Hardy's breath-taking Swanton Bomb onto The Butcher and The Blade on a pile of tables from the ledge of the wall gave goosebumps to everyone watching. The closing moments of the bout saw The Icon and Matt Hardy delivering their respective finishing maneuvers to clinch the victory for their team.

On the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno described the entire match as being centered around stunts. The WCW veteran then pointed out AEW's Sting botching his Scorpion Death Drop and asserted that it was a silly spot to do it in the first place:

"It was like, there was a couple stunts centered around an idea to have a match. And then the finish got screwed up. They did this thing where they put Sting on the top rope. They go to give him a Frankensteiner, but he doesn't take the Frankensteiner bump. He just comes off the ropes, and he was supposed to land into Scorpion Deathrop, but it didn't, and then they fell down, and it's a silly spot," Inferno said. [4:00-4:23]

The Vigilante was placed on the top rope by The Private Party for the hurricanrana. As it appeared, the AEW veteran was supposed to counter it into his Scorpion Death Drop.

The 62-year-old, unfortunately, fell off and struggled to get back to his feet while Kassidy was still locked in to take the said maneuver. However, he was finally able to drop the rising star in what many believe was one of the rarest botches of The Icon's illustrious career that night.

Darby Allin w/Sting vs. Andrade will take place on AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin will square off against Andrade El Idolo in a singles match.

After succumbing to defeats at the hands of Darby and Sammy Guevara and the AFO falling short this past week on Dynamite, this could be Idolo's last opportunity at seeking vengeance on the former TNT Champion. The rivalry between the two groups seems to be drawing towards a closure and the singles match could be an indication.

The Mexican star has mostly suffered defeats throughout this entire feud. So it will be interesting to see whether Andrade puts the final nail in the coffin of Allin or will the youngster alongside Sting come out victorious once again.

