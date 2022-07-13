"They should have never done it with this guy" - Disco Inferno slams WWE for ruining top AEW star's run

Disco Inferno recently lashed out at WWE for ruining AEW star Paul Wight's run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Wight was one of the longest-tenured employees in Vince McMahon's company before he shockingly jumped ship to AEW in 2021. On paper, the 50-year-old had profound success as he racked up multiple world championships and headlined many premium live events.

However, his on-screen persona could never pass muster in the eyes of the WWE Universe. The former Big Show underwent countless babyface and heel turns that slowly sabotaged his credibility with fans.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno drew a vast difference in the win/loss record between Andre the Giant and Paul Wight. The WCW veteran also slammed WWE's booking for making the World's Largest Athlete lose his matches too frequently:

"The amount of matches that Andre the Giant lost in his career, you can probably count on one hand, you know, and there was a period of time when Show was losing every single week, and they were doing like he was screwing himself over matches. It was unbelievable. I'm just wondering, because Show was a kind of sensitive. He was a little bit sensitive and they kind of just always treated him like kind of a baby," Inferno said. (0:46)

Disco asserted that Paul Wight's willingness to take bumps affected his mystique as well:

"In our era, you know, when the era of the work rate started coming in, you know, the smaller guys. You would never do this these days. But like they should have never done it with this guy. Bro, Giant took way too many bumps. Like a guy that big should never have left his feet as often as he did. And he kind of lost his own mystique," he added. (1:20)

You can check out the full episode below:

What's next for Paul Wight in AEW?

Paul Wight has appeared sporadically since joining the stacked AEW roster last year. The seven-time world champion has wrestled in only four matches, three of which have taken place on Dark: Elevation.

Wight's biggest win happened at the All Out pay-per-view last year, where he squashed QT Marshall.

NS-Games @NSGames622 I was just randomly watching this clip from The Waterboy on YouTube and then found out that there's talks today that Paul Wight is going to bring Captain Insano to AEW. I really want to see that. I was just randomly watching this clip from The Waterboy on YouTube and then found out that there's talks today that Paul Wight is going to bring Captain Insano to AEW. I really want to see that. https://t.co/XTeaQVVzui

While the World's Largest Athlete hasn't been inserted into any rivalry this year, he has continued his broadcasting role for the company's YouTube shows.

Interestingly, the veteran has teased embracing the "Captain Insano" persona, which he portrayed in the 1998 film "The Waterboy." With Tony Khan securing the rights to the character, it seems only a matter of time before fans witness an entirely different look from Paul Wight in AEW.

When using quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Disco Inferno? Yes No 3 votes so far