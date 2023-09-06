Disco Inferno doesn't think former Intercontinental Champion will join AEW after WWE contract expiry

Recently, Disco Inferno gave his opinion on whether he thought WWE Superstar Edge could go to AEW. While he mentioned this was somewhat impossible, some key persons could make it happen.

Almost three weeks ago, the Rated-R Superstar wrestled what could have been his final match with WWE. He mentioned that this was his last match on his current contract, but he has not revealed whether it would be his last or whether he would go through another contract with WWE or with another promotion.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed questions asked by their listeners. One was whether Edge would go to AEW or not.

The veteran didn't think it was possible. However, some AEW stars Edge was close friends with could push him to join the promotion.

"I don't think Edge is going to AEW, to be honest. He might 'cause he's friends with FTR and Christian, and he lives in Ashville [North Carolina] with those guys. Well, 'cause he trained with those guys in his comeback."

Inferno thought that moving away from WWE was impossible, and he didn't think another promotion could match what the Stamford-based promotion had given the Rated-R Superstar.

"Look what he's getting paid and the amount of times he's worked in WWE. And he's gonna get a better deal than that?" [0:56-1:45]

Christian Cage responds to questions about his best friend, WWE Superstar Edge, going to AEW

At the media scrum post-All Out, Christian Cage was asked about his thoughts on the rumors that Edge would join him in AEW.

Captain Charisma kept up his character and stated that he only talked about two people, himself and Luchasaurus, and he had no friends outside of the two of them. It seemed as if he was disinterested in the question asked.

"I only talk about myself and Luchasaurus, and I have no friends other than Luchasaurus, and I'll leave it at that."

In this business, never say never is a highly used quote. Fans have seen unexpected debuts in new promotions, and while it seems as if a move to AEW is less probable at the moment, there may be developments as time passes.

Do you think Edge should go to AEW or call it a career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena