Disco Inferno thinks AEW should have brought back 37-year-old former IMPACT star for a recent match

Disco Inferno recently shared his honest opinion on a recent AEW match between Ricky Starks and Matt Sydal. The former WCW star expressed his belief that the bout could have been better and offered one way AEW could have improved the storyline within the contest.

At AEW Battle of the Belts, Starks successfully retained his FTW Championship after he and Sydal had a nail-biting contest. While the two men received ample praise for their breath-taking performances that night, the lack of storyline build-up between the two men prompted fans and veterans alike to question the company's booking.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno lashed out at AEW for giving Sydal an unnecessary opportunity at the title. The WCW veteran believes Brian Cage, instead of Matt Sydal, should have challenged Ricky Starks, due to their history with each other.

"Just out of the blue, like [Sydal] gets an FTW championship [match]," said Disco Inferno. "Why would this is not have been like Starks versus [Brian] Cage? That has a history of the story behind it (...) They could have had another match for the FTW championship....This was like meaningless [On Starks vs. Sydal]."

Last year, Starks and Cage had an intense rivalry stemming from the dissension of Team Taz. The two stars even clashed multiple times over the FTW Championship, and 'Absolute' Ricky Starks ultimately emerged victorious.

Starks took Cage's title and later retained it against The Machine in a Philadelphia street fight this past October. Still, some wrestling fans would have loved to see Cage renew his rivalry with the rising star last Saturday.

Brian Cage has been missing from AEW programming for several months

Since Cage failed to recapture the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks, he has been absent from AEW programming. Wrestling fans have often criticized the company for not utilizing the former IMPACT star.

Interestingly enough, Cage recently posted a cryptic post on Instagram, possibly aimed at All Elite Wrestling. The 37-year-old star stated that he's been looking for answers.

The uncertainty over Brian Cage's future with the promotion has been looming large for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see whether the company finally decides to bring him back to TV at some point.

Also Read Article Continues below

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Brian Cage back on AEW programming? Yes No 3 votes so far