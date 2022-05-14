Wrestling legend thinks AEW is "copying Goldberg" to make 34-year-old a megastar

It is hard to visualize any wrestler from the modern era replicating the same success that WWE legend Goldberg yielded in his legendary career.

Even keeping all his milestones aside, it would be an uphill task for someone to match the charisma and aura of such a strong character.

However, many believe AEW star Wardlow is the closest thing to becoming Da Man of this generation.

Mr. Mayhem carries himself in a way that reminisces about the living embodiment of Goldberg. While fans are already rallying behind the 34-year-old to reach a certain level of stardom, Disco Inferno doesn't think the latter's persona is AEW's creation.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno shared his belief that AEW is copying the WWE Hall of Famer's style of booking to propel Wardlow:

"They're kind of copying Goldberg. It's kind of obvious," Disco Inferno said. (0:20)

You can listen to the entire episode below:

The Wardog's popularity has grown by leaps and bounds since turning on MJF at Revolution 2022.

With revenge on his mind, The Pinnacle leader has gone all out in making his former protege's life pathetic on AEW programming. Not only has MJF refused to set him free from his contract, but he has also made Wardlow look like a prisoner.

The two men have now agreed to settle their beef inside the ring at Double or Nothing. However, Friedman has laid out one final condition Wardlow needs to overcome to earn a match against him.

Firstly, Wardlow will be required to take ten lashes from MJF. Should he survive the assault, he'll earn a steel cage match against Shawn Spears with Friedman as the special guest referee.

Tommy Dreamer also thinks Wardlow reminds everyone of Goldberg.

While only time will tell how AEW star Wardlow's rivalry with MJF pans out, his indomitable booking has apparently captivated another veteran.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently lauded the AEW star by calling him The Myth of the current era:

"Wardlow is this generation's Goldberg, done right," Dreamer said.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW Building Wardlow into the new Goldberg has been a brilliant move. I love the chants Building Wardlow into the new Goldberg has been a brilliant move. I love the chants https://t.co/a4OcrLGubQ

DDP even shared the same belief while praising Mr. Mayhem's match against W. Morrissey on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

With veterans already having Wardlow placed on the pedestal, it will be interesting to see whether he lives up to that expectation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Keepin It 100 podcast)

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Wardlow is the next Goldberg? Yes No 11 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris