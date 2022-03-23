"So lame he thinks he has to do that to get over"- Disco Inferno blasts AEW veteran for his wrestling perception

Disco Inferno and Konnan have not been fans of Sting's booking since he stepped foot in AEW. But more than that, the two WCW veterans have often criticized the WWE Hall of Famer for pulling off stunts in the ring lately.

The 63-year-old Icon suffered a brutal neck injury courtesy of his infamous WWE Championship bout against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in 2015. After signing with AEW, many assumed that the veteran would be limited in the ring and restricted to cinematic bouts only.

Fast forward to this day, Sting has not only competed in front of live audiences, but he has risked his body to give matches and moments reminiscent of his younger persona.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his belief that Sting is probably himself willing to put his body at risk so that he can still prove his worth at this stage of his career:

"I can't see them [AEW] going to Sting and go, 'hey we want you to go through three tables?' I just think they won't even ask him that. But I could be wrong. That might have been Sting saying, 'F**k you.' You know, 'I'm getting paid a lot of money. I feel like doing it, and I wanna get a pop. I wanna look like I'm doing something, I'm not really doing anything.' He just went out there, and everybody's hitting him up. 'Wow, great. I can't believe you did it. You still got it'," Konnan said. [2:28-2:58]

Disco Inferno further chimed in and asserted that The Vigilante might be punishing his body so that he can get over with the fans.

"He's a 63-year old guy who thinks like, 'What do I have to do to get over. Do I have to do this stuff to get over now? Hey, you know what? Let's just go through the tables.' But it's so lame he thinks he has to do that to get over," Disco Infero said. [3:06-3:20]

You can check out the entire clip from the podcast below:

AEW star Sting is currently engaged in a heated feud with AFO

At the Revolution pay-per-view, Sting and Darby Allin teamed up with Sammy Guevara to defeat Andrade, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy of the former AHFO in a six-man Tornado tag team bout.

On the following edition of Dynamite, Matt Hardy's faction voted the veteran out of the group, a master plan orchestrated by Andrade.

However, it was short-lived as Jeff Hardy debuted in AEW to reunite with his brother to reform The Hardys. Interestingly, Sting and Allin's involvement in the mix has turned the entire storyline into a faction war.

In the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode, The Hardys will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on The Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade. This bout will also be contested under Tornado tag team rules.

