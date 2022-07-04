Disco Inferno says he's surprised AEW hasn't signed former WWE Universal Champion yet

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has voiced his surprise regarding AEW not signing former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman was released on June 2, 2021 after an impressive six-year stint on WWE's main roster. 'The Monster Among Men' was one of the most famous performers in WWE and his release wasn't something fans had expected.

Many fans speculated that the former Wyatt Family member would sign with IMPACT or AEW. Instead, Strowman joined fellow released star EC3 in founding a new wrestling promotion called "Control Your Narrative".

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, here's what Disco Inferno had to say regarding Vince McMahon releasing popular performers like Braun Strowman:

"He released a bunch of their guys, people that you wouldn't even think...like Bray Wyatt got released and he's at the top of their merch sales and stuff. He even released Braun Strowman." (08:44 - 08:57)

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion was surprised that AEW President Tony Khan didn't sign Braun Strowman for his promotion:

"Tony Khan didn't even sign Braun Strowman," Inferno said. "They should have signed him. They just sign all the "good workers" in quotation marks. Because they wanna have the matches and stuff like that. Like Claudio (Castagnoli) is a perfect guy for them." (08:58 - 09:37)

Disco Inferno believes Cody Rhodes' exit caused a backstage void in Tony Khan's promotion

Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world by leaving Tony Khan's side and re-joining WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April. Rhodes, a former EVP in All Elite Wrestling, was considered vital backstage personnel for the company.

Disco Inferno weighed in on Cody Rhodes' departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"They can use anybody that has a good mind for the business there. You need somebody in there that had that experience, at least a few people. We said this all along, would you agree with that? And now they don't have Cody." (Read more here)

Disco further stated that Tony Khan needs to hire some industry veterans to help him loosen the heavy workload:

"It's too much of a workload for him, and he's just not the writer. He's the owner. He's a talent scout. Bro you can't do it all by yourself, you gotta delegate authority."

There seems to be truth regarding the heavy workload on Tony. The AEW President has a lot on his plate, especially with his duties for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. organizations. He also acquired ROH earlier this year.

