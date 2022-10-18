"He can be working the top spot with Roman [Reigns] - Wrestling veteran unhappy with a major AEW star not returning to WWE anytime soon

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently opined that Jon Moxley should've returned to WWE to work on a program with former Shield teammate Roman Reigns.

Moxley, the current AEW World Champion, signed a five-year extension exclusively to work with the company and its partners (NJPW and AAA). The statement confirming Moxley's re-signing also stated that he would be taking up a coaching role.

Prior to his contract extension, The Purveyor of Violence was reportedly working without a contract when the terms of his new deal were being mapped out.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco was asked by a fan if the news of Moxley signing with WWE in 2023 was accurate. The former WCW star responded by saying he didn't recall any bit of the information stated on their show.

He proceeded to suggest that The Purveyor of Violence should've gone back to World Wrestling Entertainment. He added that Mox could have worked on the top card with Reigns instead of staying in AEW.

"I would have said that [Jon] Moxley should sign with WWE and not re-sign with AEW because he can be working the top spot with Roman [Reigns], you know," Disco said. [0:52 - 0:59]

Disco Inferno on WWE veteran Jim Cornette constantly hating on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

After discussing The Purveyor of Violence's contract situation, Disco Inferno proceeded to answer questions about Jim Cornette consistently criticizing the AEW star.

Disco said that the former WWE manager Cornette hated Jon Moxley because the latter tended to get busted wide open in matches.

"I think that's ridiculous too that he [Moxley] does that [bleeding in matches] but like Tony [Khan] lets him do it, he just.... he does it. But he [Cornette] calls Moxley 'the plumber.' He says he looks like a plumber, doesn't like his work, doesn't like the way he comes through the crowd and stuff. He just hates on him so...." [1:15 - 1:31]

Moxley, meanwhile, will return to his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, for a special episode of Dynamite on Tuesday. He will defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page.

Do you think Jon Moxley should've returned to World Wrestling Entertainment instead of extending his tenure with All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes