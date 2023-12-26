Disco Inferno unhappy with major AEW star’s booking

WCW Veteran Disco Inferno recently discussed AEW not utilizing a top star. The name in question is Jay Lethal.

Lethal is one of the most talented and underrated wrestlers in the company. While he joined AEW in 2021, the star hasn't made any substantial impact on the roster.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Inferno praised Jay's mic and wrestling skills. The latter also questioned the company for keeping him on the bench.

"Poor Jay Lethal... He brings so much to the table here. He's a good promo, he's a good hand... He did excellent then, you know. That showed his range. I thought they were bringing him in after that. That's when he started with AEW. Flair's thing and everything. And you thought like, 'Wow, they value this guy like we do, like we know this guy for we've known him for 20-something years. He could do everything, right?' And then they are like, 'Bring him and don't bother to use him,'" said Inferno. (11:43 - 12:30)

Tony Schiavone has compared Disco Inferno to an AEW star

Tony Schiavone has been commentating for pro wrestling for nearly four decades now. Despite being a professional, the latter can often be humorous on certain occasions.

While speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Tony compared Inferno to Ryan Nemeth, and said additionally the latter has talent as an advantage.

"The Disco Inferno is Ryan Nemeth, the ‘Hollywood Hunk’ back in 1999. Same cadence of the voice … they sound the same. And we just had Ryan Nemeth, actually [as] you and I are recording this, you will see it tonight on Rampage, Ryan Nemeth did an in-ring promo, and that’s the Disco Inferno. The only difference is that Ryan Nemeth has talent,” said Schiavone.

Jay Lethal was a part of Ric Flair's retirement match where the latter teamed up with Jeff Jarrett against Ric Flair and Andrade.

