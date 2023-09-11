Disco Inferno urges former world champion to stay away from AEW and join WWE instead

Top NJPW star who is soon to be a free agent in the wrestling industry and who is speculated to join AEW after his contract runs out should sign with WWE instead, according to a WCW legend.

At the AEW All In event in Wembley Stadium, the first-ever AEW world champion, Chris Jericho, squared off against NJPW star Will Ospreay in a high-profile match. During the build-up promo of that match, Ospreay mentioned his New Japan contract would be up in six months, and the speculations have begun.

Many feel he is AEW-bound, while others think he could be a great fit for their rival promotion. Meanwhile, former WCW veteran Disco Inferno expressed his opinion explaining why Will Ospreay should go to the Stamford-based promotion instead in order to become a megastar, speaking on the K100 podcast:

"Bro you need to go to WWE. Your work is excellent, you look like a million bucks, the style their won't break your body town, they'll teach you how to elongate your career and bro your promo ability is not that bad but you're not gonna learn how to do better promos at AEW, you're gonna learn that in the WWE system where they can produce cool videos of you and turn you into a superstar, 'cause you look the part." <0:35-1:02>

Disco thinks Will Ospreay will not become a Global star in AEW but in WWE

It can't be denied that Will Ospreay is one of the best-gifted talents in the wrestling industry right now, and he could be a great asset to any company he decides to sign with. However, Disco Inferno thinks Ospreay would never be a Global star if he joined AEW:

"I think him going to AEW I think could be another guy that Meltzer rates over his matches, he goes up there and kills himself, bro go to WWE if you wanna be a big global star, you're not gonna be a big global star in AEW, because they have not figured out how to make these guys stars yet. If he's up in six months he should absolutely go to WWE, he'd be perfect for that company. He is the perfect size, what is he like 6'2, 225, guy looks like a million bucks." <1:05-1:35>

Only time will tell what Ospreay has in mind and where he decides to head after his NJPW contract runs out after six months, as announced by himself.