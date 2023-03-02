Disco Inferno wants former 2-time WWE Champion to return against AEW star in a "street fight" to settle real-life heat

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently spoke about a high-profile match that could possibly send AEW's viewership skyrocketing.

While Tony Khan has managed to create a worthy competitor to WWE, the Jacksonville-based Promotion has been struggling lately. Since the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident at the All Out pay-per-view media scrum, AEW's viewership has fallen significantly, causing veterans like Disco Inferno to believe that CM Punk's absence is a major factor.

With Punk seemingly nearing his full recovery, rumors of his potential return have started floating around. Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno spoke about how he would book the former WWE Champion's possible return.

"If it's time for him [CM Punk] to come back when he is healthy, this is the show I'd book. I would have Punk come out to the show, and call out Kenny Omega to fight him right now in the middle of the ring. Let's just get this over with... And they do an angle, they book a street fight for the main event on that show between Kenny Omega and CM Punk," said the WCW legend. [From 03:50 onwards]

Mark Henry recently commented on CM Punk potentially returning to AEW

While fans are seemingly divided on Punk's return, Mark Henry has made it clear that he is in favor of bringing back the Second City Saint.

Speaking on a previous edition of the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE Superstar stated the following:

"Yes [On if AEW should bring back CM Punk]. If I was in charge, I would bring him back. And I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. 'Grown men will disagree and things will be said that probably shouldn't have been said and I regret airing my dirty laundry in front of the world. It won’t happen again." [From 03:40 onwards]

Chief @AllEliteChief Me when CM Punk comes out to confront MJF at the end of Revolution:

Me when CM Punk comes out to confront MJF at the end of Revolution: https://t.co/t5SdRFntae

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Punk will return to Tony Khan's roster in the coming months.

