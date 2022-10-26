"Disgusted by the motherf**ker's existence" - WWE veteran launches a verbal tirade at Kenny Omega for his troublesome backstage actions in AEW

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest and most recognizable names in AEW, but Jim Cornette believes that the former World Champion is a disgrace to the wrestling industry.

Jim Cornette and Omega have had very public arguments on social media, but his recent rant might be the most explosive one yet. Cornette recently took to reviewing some prominent members of the AEW roster, including Kenny Omega.

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager launched a ruthless rant on The Cleaner's achievements in pro wrestling:

"I am disgusted by the motherf**ker’s existence in the wrestling industry. That this guy can do the things he’s done in front of witnesses and still call himself a professional wrestler and have people like the demented Uncle Dave say he’s the greatest wrestler in the world?" [From 47:50 onward]

Cornette continued his heated rant, stating that he'll never forgive Kenny Omega for what he views as sins in the industry.

"He [Kenny Omega] should have had his legs broken and been left in a ditch for what he did in the wrestling business and I will never forgive that and I wouldn’t hire that f**king guy for a wrestling company and reward him after the activities he’s involved in," said the veteran. [From 48:12 onward]

Unfortunately, for the veteran, he might not have seen the last of Omega in AEW. Despite Cornette's gripes, The Cleaner seems more likely to return to the promotion after his suspension if Dave Meltzer's speculation pays off.

Jim Cornette claims that Kenny Omega should not be called a professional wrestler at all

The former AEW World Champion is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers in the industry by many fans online. Despite being from a different era of pro wrestling, Jim Cornette's gripes with Omega are seemingly far more personal than just wrestling.

Cornette continued lashing out, now going into a far more personal rant on Omega.

"Every time he [Kenny Omega] opens that f**king piehole of his? I have come to the conclusion – even if I hadn’t seen him wrestle a f**king six-year-old girl or a blow-up s*x doll or sticking his fingers up other guy’s a$$es in wrestling matches – I would still dislike the motherf**ker. He does not deserve to be rewarded for his indiscretions by being called a professional wrestler. F**k Kenny Omega!" Cornette exclaimed. [From 48:47 onward]

Cornette's disdain for Omega has even extended to bashing his fans. But if the star ends up making his return, will this be one more of Cornette's rants against the former AEW World Champion?

