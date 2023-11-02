Dismal attendance from this week's AEW Dynamite exposed

AEW is once again in the hot seat for their inability to fill up arenas. A photo of last night's Dynamite's almost nonexistent crowd is making the rounds on social media, and it is not a good look for Tony Khan's promotion.

Despite having some notable events planned for the show, including an "important announcement" from Tony Khan, the November 1st episode of AEW Dynamite played out to a live crowd of just around 3,100 attendees, according to WrestleTix.

Considering that the KFC Yum! Centre in Louisville, Kentucky, where the show took place, can accommodate 22,000 people, the poor attendance was remarkably noticeable, even with the venue scaled down for 4,800 spectators.

This isn't the first time AEW has found itself in a position of having to save face after a dismal turnout at one of their shows, and it might not be the last. But Tony Khan and his team will be hoping that there is an upswing in the near future, if only to spare themselves from further embarrassment.

Tony Khan's response to AEW "being cold"

Since the promotion's inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has battled with the ebbs and flows of ever-fluctuating attendance numbers. Last month, Tony Khan was confronted with a question about this while speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show.

Khan claimed that the promotion is in good stead and cited recent pay-per-view numbers to express this:

"We've really begun to change it. The perception is very strong for AEW worldwide. 44 days ago, we set the all-time record for ticket sales for any wrestling show ever in the history of the planet [All In]. We're having a very good year, our pay-per-view numbers are through the roof." [H/T: Fightful]

This comes across with a sense of denial from Khan, considering that there is photographic evidence showing that he should be rather alarmed. However, if the promotion can continue to provide entertaining programming on a weekly basis, they should be on course to reclaiming the buzz they once held.

