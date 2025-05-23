Disturbing incident involving Saraya prompts comment from veteran (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Saraya recently shared a disturbing tweet about an incident that happened to her, which has led to much discussion within pro wrestling circles. Veteran journalist Bill Apter has also commented on the matter.
The former AEW star had apparently encountered a fan who attempted to suddenly kiss her. As expected, this led to a shocked reaction from Saraya, who later tweeted a warning about how this kind of behavior was unacceptable. Upon hearing about the incident, veteran journalist Bill Apter talked about how some fans might have a warped outlook on reality and on-screen characters, which can lead to these uncomfortable moments.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said the following regarding the 32-year-old star's incident:
"The situation here is that fans at Comic-cons, wrestle-cons, when you are getting face to face with them, sometimes someone has seen you on TV, and they are so enthralled with your looks that this just may have seemed right to that fan. The fan was wrong. And she was right to say on her social media that, please don't do anything like that to me. You can talk to me, you can shake my hand. You know, keep, be cool." [0:56 onwards]
Saraya later clarified her tweet about the incident
Speaking on a video uploaded later, Saraya made it clear that she was perfectly safe and further clarified her thoughts about the incident.
She talked about how such kind of behavior should not be faced by any star, not just herself. She also expressed her gratitude for those who asked if she was okay.
"Obviously, I tweeted out that a fan tried to kiss me during my signing, actually during my photo ops, to be exact. And I just want to - obviously put it out there first that I'm okay. I've been getting a lot of texts, tweets, calls, everything imaginable to make sure I'm good. I promise you, I'm good. I managed to get away, and he ended up leaving, so it's good. But I just wanna put a PSA out there - I am a hugger, I've always been a hugger when it comes to my fans, but going forward I would love if we just stick to handshakes, just to be safer, and just to have a little bit of a boundary. We shouldn't have to worry about that kind of stuff," said former WWE star Saraya.
Saraya is currently a free agent, but there is speculation that she may return to WWE at some point.
