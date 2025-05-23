Disturbing incident involving Saraya prompts comment from veteran (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Saraya recently shared a disturbing tweet about an incident that happened to her, which has led to much discussion within pro wrestling circles. Veteran journalist Bill Apter has also commented on the matter.

Ad

The former AEW star had apparently encountered a fan who attempted to suddenly kiss her. As expected, this led to a shocked reaction from Saraya, who later tweeted a warning about how this kind of behavior was unacceptable. Upon hearing about the incident, veteran journalist Bill Apter talked about how some fans might have a warped outlook on reality and on-screen characters, which can lead to these uncomfortable moments.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said the following regarding the 32-year-old star's incident:

Ad

Trending

"The situation here is that fans at Comic-cons, wrestle-cons, when you are getting face to face with them, sometimes someone has seen you on TV, and they are so enthralled with your looks that this just may have seemed right to that fan. The fan was wrong. And she was right to say on her social media that, please don't do anything like that to me. You can talk to me, you can shake my hand. You know, keep, be cool." [0:56 onwards]

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Saraya later clarified her tweet about the incident

Speaking on a video uploaded later, Saraya made it clear that she was perfectly safe and further clarified her thoughts about the incident.

She talked about how such kind of behavior should not be faced by any star, not just herself. She also expressed her gratitude for those who asked if she was okay.

"Obviously, I tweeted out that a fan tried to kiss me during my signing, actually during my photo ops, to be exact. And I just want to - obviously put it out there first that I'm okay. I've been getting a lot of texts, tweets, calls, everything imaginable to make sure I'm good. I promise you, I'm good. I managed to get away, and he ended up leaving, so it's good. But I just wanna put a PSA out there - I am a hugger, I've always been a hugger when it comes to my fans, but going forward I would love if we just stick to handshakes, just to be safer, and just to have a little bit of a boundary. We shouldn't have to worry about that kind of stuff," said former WWE star Saraya.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya is currently a free agent, but there is speculation that she may return to WWE at some point.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More