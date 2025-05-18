Former WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence after a fan shockingly tries to kiss her at major event

A wrestling fan violated former WWE and AEW star Saraya's (fka Paige) physical boundaries recently by trying to kiss her during a signing. The Unproblematic Icon has now responded to the incident and provided an update on her safety.

Saraya revealed this past March that she was amicably parting ways with All Elite Wrestling, bringing her near-three year stint in the promotion to an end. The Anti-Diva has been open about her interest in returning to her former stomping grounds in WWE, although she has not ruled out the prospects of an AEW comeback either.

Saraya was featured at a signing in Ontario, California this Saturday. Unfortunately, a wrestling fan evidently tried to kiss the former WWE Divas Champion at the event, prompting her to share a post on X/Twitter asking fans not to do that. She later uploaded a video on the platform during her drive back from the signing, revealing that she was safe at the moment. The former AEW Women's World Champion also clarified what etiquette people meeting her at signings and conventions should follow moving forward.

"Obviously I tweeted out that a fan tried to kiss me during my signing, actually during my photo ops to be exact. And I just want to - obviously put it out there first that I'm okay. I've been getting a lot of texts, tweets, calls, everything imaginable to make sure I'm good. I promise you, I'm good. I managed to get away, and he ended up leaving, so it's good. But I just wanna put a PSA out there - I am a hugger, I've always been a hugger when it comes to my fans, but going forward I would love if we just stick to handshakes, just to be safer, and just to have a little bit of a boundary. We shouldn't have to worry about that kind of stuff," said ex-WWE superstar Saraya. [ 0:05 - 0:49]

Saraya further reminded followers that kissing any wrestler or individual without their consent constitutes assault, stating:

"..please don't do that to us, you guys, please. To any wrestler, not just females, any wrestler, do not try and kiss us, it's not appropriate, it's actually assault, so please don't do that." [1:04 - 1:14]

Currently, Saraya is working on her podcast Rulebreakers with Saraya. Its latest episode saw the Englishwoman speak with AEW personality RJ City.

Saraya on picking between her AEW and WWE gimmicks

Saraya has been vocal about wanting to bring back her former character Paige if she ever returns to WWE. During a recent interview with Andro Mammo, the 32-year-old, when asked to pick between the two personas, revealed that she preferred portraying The Diva of Tomorrow over her heel gimmick in AEW.

“I would take Paige again. Yeah. I love that character. I love Paige. I love the music. I love that she was a bad*ss. Saraya was a different character in AEW. It’s more like a chicken sh*t heel, which was fun, but I preferred Paige, for sure. And if I was to be Saraya, it would be a Paige version of Saraya.” [H/T:Insidetheropes]

It remains to be seen what lies next in Saraya's future in the pro-wrestling industry.

