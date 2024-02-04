Dixie Carter pens down an emotional message for Sting ahead of his retirement at Revolution 2024

Sting is approaching the end of his iconic in-ring career that spanned decades. During his storied run, he has worked with numerous individuals backstage and inside the squared circle, including top wrestling executive Dixie Carter. The former TNA President has now shared a message for The Icon.

After WCW shut its doors in 2001, unlike many top stars, Stinger chose to sign with TNA instead of WWE. Carter was the president of the Nashville-based company for the majority of the Hall of Famer's tenure. In Total Nonstop Action, The Icon faced several prominent names, including Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Kurt Angle. He also held the World Heavyweight Title on multiple occasions.

As The Vigilante is in the final leg of his historic pro wrestling career, Dixie Carter took to Twitter to mention that she was grateful for her professional relationship with the TNA legend. She praised the Hall of Famer and encouraged fans to support him for his last match in March 2024:

"A true legend and gentleman. I will always be grateful for our many years working together. Get out and support the #icon #lastmatch @AEW #greattimes @ThisIsTNA." she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer pitches an interesting idea for Sting's retirement storyline

The Icon is set to wrestle his final match at AEW's next pay-per-view, Revolution, in March 2024. He is likely to team up with Darby Allin for the much-awaited contest. However, the Hall of Famer's opponent hasn't been confirmed yet.

WWE legend Bully Ray recently said on the Busted Open podcast that he would like to see the face-painted duo win the AEW World Tag Team Title and then drop it to The Young Bucks in The Icon's final bout.

It will be interesting to see how AEW decides to bid farewell to one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers ever.

Do you think The Icon should retire as a champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE