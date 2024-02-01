Sting must lose and retire after a major championship match at AEW Revolution 2024, says WWE legend

A WWE legend recently gave his opinion on how Sting should retire from in-ring competition. The name in question is Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley).

The Vigilante has been in the pro wrestling business for decades. From being the face of WCW to forming an iconic tag team with Darby Allin in AEW, he has done it all. He has now decided to hang up his wrestling boots for good, and his retirement match will take place at Revolution in March 2024.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said the 64-year-old should win the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside his partner Darby Allin before losing it to The Young Bucks at Revolution:

“I think Sting and Darby [Allin] should win the championship, and then I think Sting and Darby [Allin] should lose the championship to [The] Young Bucks at Sting’s last match." [7:30 - 7:50]

The Icon and Allin will take on Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

Teddy Long wants Sting to wrestle Chris Jericho in his retirement match

In a chat with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed his desire to see The Icon face Chris Jericho in his final match at AEW Revolution 2024.

"Like I always said before, I would like to see him face Chris Jericho (…) Jericho would do everything in his power to make him look like a million bucks. He will send him out the way he needs to go out. But to go out, in your last match, in a tag team, I just don't understand that," he said.

The AEW legend is heavily rumored to face The Young Bucks alongside his tag team partner Darby Allin at Revolution. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Who do you want The Icon to face in his retirement match? Share your picks in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here