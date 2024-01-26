"He does business" - Sting must wrestle WWE legend in his retirement match in AEW, believes veteran (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting is set to perform for the final time at the Revolution pay-per-view in March and there has been a lot of speculation about his last opponent. Wrestling veteran Teddy Long believes that a WWE legend currently signed to AEW should be The Icon's final opponent.

The legend in question is none other than Chris Jericho, who is one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers in the business. Jericho is a six-time WWE World Champion and was also the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that he'd like to see Sting take on Chris Jericho in his final match at AEW Revolution 2024.

"Like I always said before, I would like to see him (Sting) face Chris Jericho." [From 5:05-5:09]

The former SmackDown general manager further praised Jericho and claimed that he would make The Icon look like a million bucks.

"Jericho is one guy that I know. He does business. Jericho is all about business, and if he likes you, if he likes Sting, and this is his last ride, Jericho would do everything in his power to make Sting look like a million bucks. He will send him out the way he needs to go out. But to go out, in your last match, in a tag team, I just don't understand that." [7:40 - 8:06]

Sting's last match has been the talk of the town ever since the veteran announced that he will be retiring at AEW Revolution 2024. However, looking at how things stand currently, The Vigilante could team up with Darby Allin to take on the newly returned Young Bucks at the PPV in March.

Bill Apter also gave his take on Sting's final opponent at AEW Revolution

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter agreed with Teddy Long and believes that Sting could have a fabulous match with Chris Jericho.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated the following:

"He and Jericho would be a fabulous match. The Scorpion Deathlock vs. The Walls of Jericho. It's perfect!" [From 9:07 onwards]

There is no doubt about Chris Jericho's incredible in-ring ability, and that he is capable of having great matches. However, it is unlikely that the former WWE Champion will face Sting in his final match, as The Young Bucks are heavily rumored to take on The Icon and Darby Allin at Revolution.

Do you want to see Chris Jericho face Sting at the Revolution PPV? Let us know in the comments below.

