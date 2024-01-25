[Watch] Adam Copeland (fka Edge) impersonates Sting after AEW Dynamite went off the air

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was caught on camera impersonating none other than the retiring icon Sting after the latest edition of AEW Dynamite ended.

Copeland was seen greeting the fans sitting ringside after the match when he saw someone with a mask of Sting. He then proceeded to take the mask and put it on to pose for the cameras.

It was a great moment from one WWE Hall of Famer to another, and it just goes to show the kind of respect the two men have for each other. The fans as usual were over the moon seeing their favourite wrestler pay homage to Sting.

Expand Tweet

Before all this, Copeland successfully overcame New Japan Pro Wrestling icon Minoru Suzuki in a hard fought match. Suzuki took the fight to his opponent but was not able to get over the finish line.

Adam Copeland had to dig deep as he was not able to put down the Japanese with a spear. He later took him out with the Killswitch, which is Christian Cage’s finisher, to win the match. After the match, Suzuki refused to shake Adam’s hand and walked away.

Did you like Adam Copeland wearing Sting’s mask? Tell us in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.