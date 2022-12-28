"Do a bunch of flips and tricks" - Kenny Omega claims he didn't see any specialty from popular 29-year-old star upon his debut

Kenny Omega has taken a dig at Will Ospreay ahead of their match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The Best Bout Machine announced his return to Japan after he confronted Ospreay and wanted a shot at the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking to NJPW in a recent interview, Omega claimed that Ospreay was similar to other wrestlers who did "flips and tricks." Hence, he didn't find anything special about the 29-year-old:

"How did I feel about Will Ospreay when he first arrived in New Japan? He was just like anybody else. There are so many guys like him, who can do a bunch of flips and tricks. And it’s fun to watch them practice, and it’s fun to watch their matches. But did I ever feel anything from Will Ospreay? Hmm, not so much," said Omega.

Kenny Omega on Will Ospreay trying to fill his shoes

In continuation of the same interview, Kenny Omega commented on Will Ospreay trying to fill his shoes after his departure.

Upon a conversation of comparison between the two wrestlers, Omega finally started to take Ospreay seriously. He concluded by stating that he was proud of the current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion for the work he has done so far:

"And then when I placed the responsibility of filling my shoes on his shoulders, I started to see him take things a little more seriously. It wasn’t about him having fun in the ring, it was about him getting the job done. For that- I’m proud of you, Will," added Omega.

Omega has been away from NJPW for numerous years. He stepped away after his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Upon his return, the AEW star will aim to become a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion.

