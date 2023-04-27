"Do you even age?" - Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax reacts to AEW star's adorable Instagram post

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax is one of many people who have reacted to a recent Instagram post shared by AEW personality Renee Paquette.

Following the latest edition of AEW Dynamite in Sunrise, Florida, Renee Paquette took to her Instagram page to share some of her images from a backstage photoshoot. The pictures captured Paquette living her best life before her duties as a backstage interviewer.

"Eating dry cereal in bed like a maniac while I post these," posted @reneepaquette.

The post received several positive responses from people both in and out of the wrestling business, including former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. You can view her comment below:

"Do you even age?" said @linafanene.

Renee Paquette recently reacted to Nia Jax's body transformation

Nia Jax and Renee Paquette have been close friends for a long time, thanks to their extensive runs in WWE together. Their interactions on social media are a clear sign that they share a great bond to this day.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently posted pictures to her various social media accounts, showcasing her remarkable body transformation.

Ever the type to hype up her friends, Renee Paquette responded to one of the pictures that poked fun at the fact that several Twitter users had lost their verification tick.

"Babe Alert," tweeted @ReneePaquette.

Jax was last seen in the ring in January 2023, when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 30. However, she was unable to win the bout as Rhea Ripley emerged victorious. The latter went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Following her recent transformation, fans will have to wait and see if Jax returns for another triumphant run in the Stamford-based company.

Do you think Jax will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

