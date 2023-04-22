AEW star reacts to former WWE Superstar Nia Jax's stunning photo with a two-word message

A popular AEW personality reacted to a picture of former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. The star in question is backstage interviewer Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette and the Irresistible Force have worked together in World Wrestling Entertainment. They were also co-stars in E Network's Total Divas along with The Bella Twins and AEW star Saraya (fka Paige).

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter to share a picture of her. She also took a subtle shot at the social media platform as the blue tick was removed on most official accounts.

"Not verified 😘," Nia Jax tweeted.

Looking at her picture, Paquette reacted to it with a two-worded message.

"Babe alert!" Renee Paquette tweeted.

Nia Jax shared her thoughts on Vince McMahon's last-minute decisions for major WWE events

The Irresistible Force was recently a special guest on the Ring The Belle podcast. During the podcast, she opened up about some surprising changes Vince McMahon made to major WWE Premium Live Events.

Jax revealed that she was caught by surprise when McMahon made the decision to put the RAW Women's Championship on her at WrestleMania 34.

"I was surprised that [I was champion] so soon into my career," Jax admitted. "I was really honored that Vince thought I could handle it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

While speaking on the same podcast, she revealed that the plans for the 2018 Survivor Series Women's Elimination match had changed at the last minute.

“I believe it was supposed to be Sasha, she was supposed to be the sole survivor that night. We were in rehearsals, it was before doors opened, and the producer came out and said, ‘Vince changed it, Nia over.’ It was the moment, I was still trending and that crowd hated me, oh they went nuts when I came out. So Vince was like, ‘No, Nia over.’ It was a cool thing but it was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘s**t.'” [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

During that time, Jax garnered a lot of heat as she injured Becky Lynch, forcing her to be replaced by Charlotte Flair to wrestle Ronda Rousey.

