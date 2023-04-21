"Vince thought I could handle it" - Former WWE Superstar was surprised by one of Vince McMahon's major decisions

At WrestleMania 34, former WWE Superstar Nia Jax won the RAW Women's Championship by beating Alexa Bliss. The star has now revealed that the decision took her by surprise.

Jax came into the main roster in 2016. While she had some feuds, The Irresistible Force started aiming for the RAW Women's Championship from WrestleMania 33. The following year at The Show of Shows, she won the title from friend-turned-foe Alexa Bliss.

In a recent interview on Ring The Belle podcast, Jax stated that Vince McMahon decided to put the title on her, as he thought the 38-year-old could be a champion in the early stages of her career.

Jax further expressed her gratitude towards McMahon and claimed that she felt honored.

"I was surprised that [I was champion] so soon into my career," Jax admitted. "I was really honored that Vince thought I could handle it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE star Nia Jax spoke about Vince McMahon making last-minute changes to the Women's Survivor Series Match in 2018

In 2018, Vince McMahon made last-minute changes to the Women's Survivor Series Match after Nia Jax accidentally injured Becky Lynch in the lead-up to the show.

Lynch was set to face Ronda Rousey in a highly awaited showdown. However, the match never occurred. Speaking on the same podcast, Jax opened up about McMahon's decision.

“I believe it was supposed to be Sasha, she was supposed to be the sole survivor that night. We were in rehearsals, it was before doors opened, and the producer came out and said, ‘Vince changed it, Nia over.’ It was the moment, I was still trending and that crowd hated me, oh they went nuts when I came out. So Vince was like, ‘No, Nia over.’ It was a cool thing but it was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘s**t.'”

Jax's only singles title in WWE was the RAW Women's Championship. She is a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the belts with Shayna Baszler.

Earlier this year, she entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the #30 spot before being eliminated by a combined effort of 11 women.

