WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is popularly known for making last-minute changes to matches, whether on weekly shows or monthly PLEs. Nia Jax recalled a time when this happened on the day of the 2018 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

In 2018, Nia Jax was infamous for ruining a match that fans were waiting to see. At the Survivor Series PLE, Becky Lynch was slated to go one-on-one with Ronda Rousey for the first time in WWE.

On WWE RAW in 2018, the SmackDown Superstars decided to invade the show and attack the Red Brand's Superstars. During the in-ring altercation, a brawl broke out between both sides, resulting in Nia Jax and Becky Lynch coming face-to-face. Jax punched Lynch in the face, breaking her nose.

Becky Lynch suffered a concussion during the brawl but managed to finish the segment and make her way out through the crowd. The Man was not medically cleared to compete at the Survivor Series PLE, forcing Charlotte Flair to take her place.

While on the Ring The Belle podcast, former WWE Superstar Nia Jax spoke about the heat she had among the fans since she was the reason Lynch couldn't compete at Survivor Series. She added that Vince McMahon arrived that day and decided to change the finish to the Women's Survivor Series match.

“I believe it was supposed to be Sasha, she was supposed to be the sole survivor that night. We were in rehearsals, it was before doors opened, and the producer came out and said, ‘Vince changed it, Nia over’. It was the moment, I was still trending and that crowd hated me, oh they went nuts when I came out. So Vince was like, ‘No, Nia over’. It was a cool thing but it was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘s**t.'” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Nia Jax called Becky Lynch after injuring her before WWE Survivor Series

During the same interview, Nia Jax spoke about her call with Becky Lynch after the doctors checked up on her. She said that The Man told her not to worry as everything would eventually work out.

"When that happened, like on a personal level, I was horrified. I was completely horrified. It was a pure freaking accident, and I went backstage and the doctors were around her. They didn't want us around, but I was making sure she was okay. I was freaking out and then I ran into her, like, she went and got checked out and then I called her and she was like, 'You know, it's okay, it's probably gonna help me,' and I was like, 'Oh! I didn't think of it that way."

