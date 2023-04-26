[Photo] Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax shows off incredible body transformation

While Nia Jax, aka Lina Fanene, may not be a part of WWE anymore, the former RAW Women's Champion recently posted a picture on social media that caught the attention of the wrestling world.

The 38-year-old was released from her contract in 2021 after being a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years. Nia returned to the company for a one-off appearance at this year's Royal Rumble. She was the #30 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by the combined efforts of the remaining 11 women in the ring.

Amid her absence from the squared circle, Nia Jax posted a picture of herself on social media in which she looked in great shape. You can check out the post below:

The powerhouse recently credited Charlotte Flair for helping her get into better shape over the last six months. Jax revealed that she had a conversation with The Queen at her wedding, after which the latter insisted on helping her.

Nia Jax also talked about her infamous shoot match against Charlotte Flair in a recent interview. Click here to read her comments.

Nia Jax talked about her potential return to WWE

Besides the one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Nia Jax has not wrestled since leaving the company in 2021. The former RAW Women's Champion recently spoke about a potential return to WWE, stating that she can't be sure as she's often told about the plans at the last moment:

"I’m the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble (2019), Survivor Series (2018), even coming back for the Rumble. I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you. ‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen. Who knows? " H/T [NoDQ]

Nia's tenure with WWE ended on a controversial note as the former champion was allegedly released after asking for time off to take care of her mental health. However, she has always kept the door open for a return down the line.

