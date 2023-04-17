"Frustrations got a little high"- Former WWE star opens up about her heated match with Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax, aka Lina Fanene, recalled her heated match with Charlotte Flair.

Jax and Charlotte competed in singles action in August 2021 when things got heated between the two. The stars started exchanging legitimate stiff shots at one point in time before cooler heads prevailed.

During a recent appearance on the Ring the Belle podcast, Nia Jax recalled what went down between the two:

"That's my best friend [Charlotte Flair]. I love her. We love each other but we had a miscommunication and frustrations got a little high and then you know..."

The former WWE star added that the two sorted out their differences after the match:

"The funny thing is when we went back backstage, we both were like, 'You good?' And then we were fine. Next week, we had another match and we said let's do it again, let's make it even more. There was at that moment a little bit of miscommunication. Just a tiny bit. That's my best friend. I don't remember that when I was in it, if that makes sense. When I watched it back, I was like 'oh sh*t.'" [From 16:23 to 17:17]

A 30-year-old star wants a match against Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female stars of all time. The 14-time world champion is a dream opponent for many, including current NWA Women's Champion Kamille.

Speaking to Ten Count, the 30-year-old stated that she would love to stand across the ring from The Queen or Rhea Ripley after their stellar match at WrestleMania 39.

"After seeing Rhea and Charlotte last night, either. Charlotte Flair, one of the greats being able to wrestle someone like her, some like Rhea, if we’re talking not just NWA here we’re talking all over. After seeing what they did last night, how could you not say them?” said Kamille.

Charlotte is reportedly on a hiatus from WWE after dropping the title to Rhea Ripley. There is no timeline for her return.

