Top WWE Superstar set for lengthy hiatus following WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE Raw after 'Mania in a segment with the red brand's top champion Bianca Belair. While the segment teased a future mouthwatering bout between the two, The Judgment Day star's adversary did not appear on the show.

Charlotte Flair's performance was truly special on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The Queen beautifully put over the new face of the women's division. Now it seems the WWE Universe will not see Flair in the foreseeable future.

According to the latest report by PWInsider Elite, Charlotte Flair informed the company over WrestleMania weekend that she will be taking some time off from television programming.

Flair reportedly told people backstage that she and her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, would be traveling. The decision was her's and not by the creative.

Charlotte Flair on Rhea Ripley becoming SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship was locked in early on itself, before Flair told the company she would be taking a break.

The Queen was seen smiling post-match, presumably on account of putting on a barn burner of a match for the ages.

Despite not getting the main event slot, the duo, almost as if motivated by the demotion, stole the show in arguably the true match of the night on multiple fronts.

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to voice her gratitude to fans and congratulate her rival for winning the SmackDown Women's Championship:

"Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE," wrote Rhea Ripley.

"Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE"

While Rhea Ripley's next challenger isn't clear as of this writing, a SmackDown star has teased a potential bout against The Eradicator, which could be added to the Backlash Premium Live Event in May.

The two superstars have been involved in a larger storyline that could carry all parties involved in the coming months, perhaps all the way through the summer.

