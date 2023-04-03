SmackDown stable's recent face turn and WrestleMania 39 involvement is part of a bigger angle - Reports

The Mysterios put on a hell of a performance at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One in Hollywood. The father-son clash was truly an eventful contest with a solid story in the backdrop.

While Dom's clan interfered in the bout to shift momentum in his favor, Legado Del Fantasma joined the foray to even the odds. The foursome led by Santos Escobar recently turned face and sided with Rey Mysterio on Friday Night SmackDown, teasing a future feud with The Judgment Day.

As per Fightful Select, plans for the Legado Del Fantasma to get involved in the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match at WrestleMania 39 were in place months ago.

It's safe to assume the WWE creative is high on the faction. They could also be involved in a major match at the next premium live event, Backlash, as it is set to take place in Puerto Rico.

WWE has plans to continue the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio following WrestleMania 39

Prior to WrestleMania 39, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the WWE creative team plans to book Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a long-term feud following the Show of Shows.

"This is not a one-and-done. So Dominik could either win, or he could lose, but then come back, leaving Rey laid out to keep this going. Rey is one of the best ever. He knows his job in this feud and match is to make his son a star. And that’s the goal of the match - to make Dominik a superstar heel. He doesn’t necessarily have to win the match. Part of Mania is putting faces over and blow-offs. In this case, that shouldn’t be the goal," said Meltzer. [H/T: RSN]

Despite a satisfying end to the match on The Grandest Stage, this feud will likely get more interesting in the coming weeks. We may be heading towards witnessing faction warfare.

