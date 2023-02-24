The Judgment Day’s next opponents revealed, potential WWE roster move - Reports

WWE stable The Judgment Day have their hands full on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are rumored to face WWE legends Edge and Rey Mysterio respectively at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Meanwhile, 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley has already announced her intention to dethrone Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage. It remains to be seen in what capacity Damian Priest will be involved in the show.

Perhaps post-Mania, the foursome will reportedly move to the SmackDown brand, and their first feud on the blue brand has already been decided. Per Xero News, Judgment Day will kickstart their run on Friday nights with a storyline against Legado Del Fantasma.

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega haven't done much of substance since their move to the blue brand. They will instantly be on the map if this is where the company is heading. Irrespective of a win/loss on The Grandest Stage, the RAW faction is one of the hottest current acts on WWE TV.

Rhea Ripley is still "green," according to former WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair has defeated Rhea Ripley on many occasions in the past, most notably at WrestleMania three years ago. The matriarch of Judgment Day has pointed out The Queen's lack of sight ahead of their WrestleMania 39 match.

Despite this, the Eradicator has a surefire chance of winning the SmackDown Women's Championship this year. Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the cast of Judgment Day getting involved may tip the scales in Ripley's favor as well.

Despite coming up short against Edge and Beth Phoenix in a Mixed-Tag match at Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley's momentum has not been affected in the slightest.

However, based on her performance in the high-profile contest, AEW's Dax Harwood believes she could still do with some more experience. During the latest FTR with Dax Harwood, the star praised the match but noted:

"I thought the match was a lot of fun. I think that Rhea is still a little green, I still think she has a little in-ring growth [left] to go for a television wrestling company." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

