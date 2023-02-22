WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is still a "little green," says AEW star 

Rhea Ripley might have a match secured for the upcoming WrestleMania 39, but according to AEW's Dax Harwood, she could still use some in-ring experience despite her prominent booking.

The Judgment Day recently took on their former leader Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix at this year's Elimination Chamber. Naturally, Dax caught their match and gave his take on Rhea Ripley's performance during the bout.

During the latest FTR with Dax Harwood, the star praised the match but noted that Ripley could still do with some more experience.

"I thought the match was a lot of fun, I think that Rhea is still a little green, I still think she has a little in-ring growth [left] to go for a television wrestling company." (01:19:54 onward).

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to her boyfriend Buddy Matthews picking up the MCW World Heavyweight Championship during an event outside of AEW in Melbourne, Australia.

Dax Harwood believes that Beth Phoenix held the exchange between herself and Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix surprised fans around the world when she got back into the ring to stand by her husband Edge as he took on his former proteges Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Rhea Ripley. But after Elimination Chamber, Harwood believes that Beth could easily return full-time.

Continuing, Harwood noted that Phoenix performed well enough in the match that she could consider coming back to wrestling full-time.

"But I thought that Beth did an incredible job catering [to] her, especially since Beth was off for quite a while. But, I thought Beth did a great job. I sent Beth a text today saying ‘if you wanted to come back full time, right now, you could do it.’ I thought it was a fun match." (01:20:06 onward).

It remains to be seen if The Glamazon will return to WWE, but she has already had quite the career in the promotion and has left a legacy she might not want to change, despite Dax's high praise.

