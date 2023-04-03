32-year-old SmackDown star teases being next in line to face Rhea Ripley following WWE WrestleMania 39

While Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars to come out of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One, perhaps one of the most entertaining storylines that was presented on the show was the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The father-son showdown featured outside interference from The Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma. Zelina Vega has now shared her "vision" of what is to come on the blue brand.

The former Queen of the Ring has not won a singles championship in the company since her debut back in 2017. Perhaps a match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico might be in the works?

Vega took to Twitter, posting an image of her WWE 2K23 character holding the SmackDown Women's Championship:

"The vision," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Even ahead of the title match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage, Zelina Vega has been pushing for a title match ever since WWE announced Puerto Rico as the next destination for their premium live event.

Zelina Vega previously expressed her desire to challenge for the WWE Women's title in Puerto Rico

Zelina Vega has done many things in WWE, including managing Andrade El Idolo throughout the latter's run in the Stamford-based promotion, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship, and becoming Queen of the Ring back in 2021.

Vega even portrayed AJ Lee in the 2019 biography feature film Fighting With My Family.

She joined Legado Del Fantasma last year when the faction made its main roster debut on SmackDown. According to Vega, challenging for the top title in Puerto Rico trumps any other achievement.

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico, where my family's from, and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever," Vega said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

When asked who her opponent should be, Vega name-dropped Rhea Ripley:

"Rhea Ripley, for sure. And here's the thing, right, we've had matches before, but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago," she shared.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that Legado Del Fantasma's first major feud since arriving on the main roster could be against the despicable heel stable The Judgment Day.

Do you think Zelina Vega should challenge Rhea Ripley at Backlash next month? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes