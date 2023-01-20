"I will not complain about anything else ever" - Zelina Vega shares the one thing she wants to achieve in her WWE career

Legado Del Fantasma member Zelina Vega declared that she hoped to get a title opportunity if WWE hosted a show in Puerto Rico.

After signing a developmental contract with the company, Vega was assigned to NXT in 2017. Throughout Andrade El Idolo's WWE career, she was his manager. In April 2018, the two were drafted to SmackDown Live.

Since joining the company, the 32-year-old has never aimed for the women's world championship. However, the subject of international events was brought to Triple H's attention at the post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames press conference.

Chief Content Officer Triple H advised the WWE Universe to stay tuned for Puerto Rico during the event. Zelina Vega was one of the WWE stars who immediately reacted to Levesque's remark and elaborated on it during her appearance on WWE Die Woche.

Vega stated that she wishes to see a title match if WWE comes to the island for an event.

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico, where my family's from, and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever," Vega said. [POST Wrestling]

Check out the video below:

Zelina Vega chose Rhea Ripley as her potential WrestleMania 39 rival

Rhea Ripley was named as the 32-year-old star's ideal WrestleMania 39 opponent. Several superstars, including The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, have stood up to The Eradicator.

In the same interview, former Queen's Crown tournament winner Zelina Vega named The Nightmare as a possible WrestleMania 39 opponent. She stated her desire to win a championship from her.

"Rhea Ripley, for sure. And here's the thing, right, we've had matches before, but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago," she shared.

Vega also contended that her match with The Eradicator would completely captivate the audience. She is currently the manager of Legado Del Fantasma and will compete in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble.

Do you think Zelina Vega should win the upcoming Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes