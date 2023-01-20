"We will blow everybody out of the water" - 32-year-old WWE Superstar wants a massive match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley is currently at the top of the women's division without being the champion of either brand as several superstars want to face her inside the squared circle. Recently, Zelina Vega named The Eradicator as her ideal WrestleMania 39 opponent.

Last year, Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day to wreak havoc on the women's division and on the red brand. She has been an integral part of the stable and one of the main reasons for Dominik Mysterio to turn on his father and join the heinous faction on RAW.

Several superstars have stood up to The Eradicator, including The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. Speaking on WWEDeutschland, former Queen's Crown tournament winner Zelina Vega picked The Nightmare as her potential WrestleMania 39 opponent and spoke about wanting to win a title from her. Check it out:

"Rhea Ripley for sure. And here's the thing right, we've had matches before but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago. Different entertainers, different competitors than a year ago. And I would love, love the chance to have a match with her at WrestleMania and to win, of course, a championship."

Vega also believes that her match with The Eradicator will blow the fans away.

"I also think that now that we've had time to kinda have some matches together, this one if we actually have time and we have the stage to do so, we will blow everybody out of the water and blow everybody's mind." (From 18:01 to 18:49)

Vega is currently managing Legado Del Fantasma and is set to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match, which takes place at the end of the month.

Zelina Vega once defeated Rhea Ripley in less than a minute on WWE RAW

In 2021, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. formed an unlikely alliance that ended the reign of Natalya and Tamina as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the two superstars faced new challengers in the form of Queen's Crown winner Zelina Vega and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

The two teams began feuding with each other for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW. Later, Vega and Mella were able to defeat Ripley and A.S.H. to win the titles on the red brand.

On the December 13, 2021 episode of WWE RAW, Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley in less than a minute after Carmella distracted the duo. This was Vega's only singles victory over Ripley.

