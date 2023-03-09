32-year-old pushing for SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair at WWE Backlash 

Rhea Ripley has been built by WWE as the new face of the women's division. All she needs to do is dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to cement her position.

The Queen's track record, however, puts a shadow of doubt over a possible title switch on The Grandest Stage.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion has officially announced Puerto Rico as the location for WWE Backlash scheduled for May 6th. Zelina Vega is hoping to become the number-one contender for the top prize of the blue brand.

Zelina Vega is of Puerto Rican descent. She has previously expressed her desire to win the top belt there. Zelina retweeted a fan's post of her holding the SmackDown Women's Championship on her shoulders. You can check out the picture below:

Zelina Vega believes it's her time after WWE Backlash location announcement

The SmackDown star has been associated with Legado Del Fantasma. The faction's leader Santos Escobar has shown signs of a face turn after indulging in Rey Mysterio's rivalry with the latter's son en route to WrestleMania 39. Santos has been in support of the legend, and in turn has received favorable crowd reactions.

In regards to the company hosting an event on the Caribbean island, Zelina claimed that it "would be the cherry on top of my perfect career" to have a moment there.

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico where my family’s from and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Immediately following the announcement, Zelina Vega reacted by saying "Let my time be now." You can check out her post below:

It won't be out of the realm of possibility if Rhea Ripley manages to dethrone Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows. The Eradicator could then defend her newly won title against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash.

The Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma have been rumored to kickstart a faction war soon. The company has already planted seeds with the Mysterios at the center of it on the road to WrestleMania 39.

