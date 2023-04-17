Former WWE Superstar credits Charlotte Flair for helping her lose 48 pounds

A former WWE Superstar has credited Charlotte Flair for helping her lose a substantial amount of weight in the past six months.

Rhea Ripley went the distance in January and won the Women's Royal Rumble match after she was the first superstar to enter the match. She went on to select Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 39 and defeated her to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Nia Jax returned during the Women's Royal Rumble as the final entrant of the match but didn't last long after everyone teamed up on her.

The Irresistible Force took to Twitter today to thank Charlotte Flair for helping her lose weight. Nia admitted that she contacted the 37-year-old after attending her wedding and said she felt unhealthy. Charlotte Flair asked to help Nia, and she has lost 48 pounds so far:

"Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: “I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight” @MsCharlotteWWE to me: “please let me help you! You got this woman” Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs🥺🙏🏽 Sends me killer workouts and motivates me 💪🏾🥺," tweeted Nia Jax.

Charlotte Flair goes on WWE hiatus after WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair is reportedly taking some time off following her loss to Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Charlotte defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The match was not booked as the main event, but it wound up stealing the show.

Rhea Ripley avenged her loss to The Queen at WrestleMania 36 and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship after hitting the Riptide off the middle rope. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event as their rivalry had the most compelling story leading up to the biggest show of the year.

After her match against Rhea Ripley received praise from critics and fans, The Queen posted on social media that the match was the main event of Night 1 in her eyes.

Flair and Ripley are destined to have another match for the title down the line. Time will tell when The Queen returns or if the two superstars will be selected for the same brand in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Do you think Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship should have been the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

