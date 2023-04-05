"She gone" - Released WWE Superstar sends Charlotte Flair a message after WrestleMania loss

A released WWE Superstar has sent a two-word message to Charlotte Flair following rumors that she is taking another hiatus in the wake of WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley during Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania. The build-up to the match paled in comparison to the emotional investment fans had in The Bloodline storyline, thus The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships was named the main event.

Flair and Rhipley proceeded to have an incredible match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rhea avenged her loss from WrestleMania 36 three years ago in the Performance Center and dethroned The Queen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Charlotte could be taking some time off again after her loss at WrestleMania. The Queen sent out a message earlier today declaring that her match against The Eradicator was the real main event of Night 1.

"ThEE MAIN EVENT #WrestleMania," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Released WWE Superstar Nia Jax then responded to a fan's plea for Charlotte not to take time off. The Irresistible Force claimed that she's already gone.

Charlotte Flair claimed she was in the best shape of her life ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair recently claimed to be in the best shape of her life before her title defense against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania.

Flair needed to be in the best shape of her career to keep up with Ripley. The 26-year-old is poised to be the next face of the women's division but had to go through Charlotte first. Flair and Ripley put on quite possibly the best match of the weekend, with The Eradicator capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Ahead of the match, Flair took to Twitter to thank her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, for helping her get into the best shape of her life before the biggest show of the year.

"Yes… I had @benandjerrys before the big dance! 😎💪🏻💎 I can’t thank you enough papi for getting me in the best shape of my life 🙏🏻 I love you bae," tweeted Charlotte.

Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash last May, then won the title back from her when she returned in December. Only time will tell how long The Queen will be on hiatus this time around.

