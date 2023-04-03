Charlotte Flair reveals last meal before WrestleMania loss; says she's in the best shape of her life

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair had a rough outing on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39. However, The Queen still has something to smile about despite her loss.

Flair defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39 in the second-longest match of the event. The two women put on a memorable clash that will go down in history as one of the best championship matches.

In the end, The Eradicator won the contest and took the title away from Flair. While The Queen was disappointed with her loss, her husband, Andrade El Idolo, shared a photo of her showing off her great physique.

Charlotte Flair reacted to Andrade's tweet with a message of her own. She revealed that she had Ben & Jerry’s ice cream just before the big match (you can spot the cup in the photo). Flair also thanked her husband for helping her get into the best shape of her life.

"Yes… I had @benandjerrys before the big dance! 😎💪🏻💎 I can’t thank you enough papi for getting me in the best shape of my life 🙏🏻 I love you bae."

Check out the tweet below:

Charlotte Flair is reportedly looking to take a break after her devastating loss at WWE WrestleMania 39

Night One of WrestleMania 39 did not go too well for Charlotte Flair. However, she had her hopes up following her loss and thanked the WWE Universe for their support.

Following the contest, a report from Fightful Select provided an update on the 36-year-old’s future. Fightful noted that The Queen was fine after her physical encounter with Rhea Ripley. However, she was reportedly looking to take a break after the devastating loss.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 🏻 Proud of you



🏼 Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands.🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. 🙏🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE ❤️👸🏼

Many fans have pointed out that The Queen goes on extended leave after each championship run. However, she returns to get back in the top picture again without much difficulty.

It will be interesting to see what Flair has in store for her fans after she returns from her reported break.

Do you want to see a rematch between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes