36-year-old star "hoping" to take a break following a devastating loss at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

The Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39 was full of twists and turns, with multiple title changes taking place. Charlotte Flair, who lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, could reportedly take a break from in-ring action following the event.

The Queen's 14th women's title reign ended at SoFi stadium, where Rhea Ripley defeated her in a match that lasted over 20 minutes. The two women put on an emphatic display, producing one of the best matches of the night. Ultimately, The Eradicator completed her story by pinning Charlotte after delivering a Riptide from the middle rope.

Charlotte's loss left fans wondering what's next for the SmackDown star. A new report from Fightful Select has provided an update on the 36-year-old's future.

Fightful noted that Flair was fine after a physical match on Saturday. It was also reported that The Queen is hoping to take a break after the devastating loss.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 🏻 Proud of you



🏼 Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands.🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. 🙏🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE ❤️👸🏼

Rhea Ripley revealed that she may have gotten knocked out during her match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair was one of the highlights of Night One of WrestleMania as the two women took each other to the limits. In the end, Mami proved that she belongs with the very best as she finally took down the 14-time women's champion.

After a gruesome match, Ripley revealed that she may have gotten knocked out during the encounter between the two:

"I think I'm okay. You're not the first person to say that to me, so maybe I did get knocked out. I'm not entirely sure, but I don't remember that. Apart from that, my elbow's a little bit banged up. I feel great. I'm happy, I'm ecstatic. We'll see what happens when the adrenaline wears off," Ripley said during her interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani.

With Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, she'll inevitably move to the blue brand. The Eradicator will have the task of leading the brand's division even further if Charlotte Flair takes another break from WWE programming.

The Queen returned to WWE a few months back after taking a brief hiatus last year. She immediately defeated Ronda Rousey upon her return to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes