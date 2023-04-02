Rhea Ripley may have gotten knocked out during her WrestleMania 39 match against Charlotte Flair 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had a fantastic night at WrestleMania 39, as she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. But she could be feeling the physical consequences of that match. The Eradicator has claimed she might be "knocked out."

Ripley and Flair's contest at WrestleMania 39 was filled with stiff strikes and power moves bound to leave a mark, with both women leaving everything in the ring. They exceeded expectations and had one of the best matches of Night One.

It was so brutal that multiple people backstage asked Rhea Ripley if she got knocked out. Ariel Helwani was one of them, posing the question during the Australian star's interview with BT Sport. Rhea said she isn't sure whether she got knocked out, with it being a possibility.

Here is what she said:

"I think I'm okay. You're not the first person to say that to me so maybe I did get knocked out. I'm not entirely sure, but I don't remember that. Apart from that, my elbow's a little bit banged up. I feel great. I'm happy, I'm ecstatic. We'll see what happens when the adrenaline wears off," Rhea said during her interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. (0:45-1:00)

Check out the entire interview below:

We hope that Rhea Ripley isn't too seriously hurt and she is able to begin her SmackDown Women's Title reign without any problems.

Both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair broke character at WrestleMania 39

It was evident that both superstars loved their match at WrestleMania 39. Ripley reportedly whispered "Thank you" in Flair's ear before delivering the match-ending Riptide from the middle rope.

Meanwhile, after she had lost, Charlotte was seen smiling directly at the new SmackDown Women's Champion. It is heartwarming to see The Queen so happy for her opponent after the match they had.

sydney @heeljey charlotte smiling and clapping for rhea, love to see stuff like that charlotte smiling and clapping for rhea, love to see stuff like that https://t.co/FAT7okSQzD

Do you think any match on Night Two of WrestleMania 39 will be as good as Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes