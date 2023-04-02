WWE fans are emotional after Rhea Ripley breaks character during WrestleMania match

Wrestling fans found themselves with heartfelt emotions as Rhea Ripley broke character and whispered "Thank You" to Charlotte Flair before defeating her for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.
The Eradicator won the match by slamming The Queen's face into the post and hitting Riptide from the top rope. Before delivering the Riptide, Ripley reportedly whispered "Thank you" into Flair's ear, as pointed out by fans.
The moment was a tribute to The Rock saying "Thank you" during Stone Cold Steve Austin's final WrestleMania match.
The WWE Universe took to Twitter as they witnessed Ripley breaking her heel character and Flair being proud of the Judgment Day member.
Many fans shared that the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the past three years has come full circle, with The Eradicator thanking her WrestleMania challenger.
Meanwhile, other WWE fans noted how The Queen put over the Judgment Day member for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Given how Flair broke out into tears after the match, it is highly impossible that she will continue to feud with Ripley. It remains to be seen how The Nightmare carries the title on her shoulders after Flair.
