Create

WWE fans are emotional after Rhea Ripley breaks character during WrestleMania match

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 02, 2023 09:42 IST
Rhea Ripley is the new WWE SmackDown Women
Rhea Ripley is the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Wrestling fans found themselves with heartfelt emotions as Rhea Ripley broke character and whispered "Thank You" to Charlotte Flair before defeating her for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator won the match by slamming The Queen's face into the post and hitting Riptide from the top rope. Before delivering the Riptide, Ripley reportedly whispered "Thank you" into Flair's ear, as pointed out by fans.

The moment was a tribute to The Rock saying "Thank you" during Stone Cold Steve Austin's final WrestleMania match.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter as they witnessed Ripley breaking her heel character and Flair being proud of the Judgment Day member.

Check out the reactions below:

Many fans shared that the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the past three years has come full circle, with The Eradicator thanking her WrestleMania challenger.

@SeanRossSapp You catch Rhea say thank you to Charlotte before the super Rip Tide?
Congratulations Rhea! Did she whisper "Thank You" in Flair's ear? #Wrestlemania
@TheEnemiesPE3 Anybody heard her say "thank you" to Charlotte as she was about to slam her?
@SeanRossSapp Looked like she said something to Flair before finishing her off from the ropes. As if to say "thank you" and acknowledging the match they just had....or am imagining that?

Meanwhile, other WWE fans noted how The Queen put over the Judgment Day member for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

@SeanRossSapp Charlotte is PROUD of what they done, she can’t even hide it.Amazing match!
FOREVER THE GOAT. CHARLOTTE FLAIR THE WOMAN YOU ARE 🤍#WrestleMania https://t.co/9LeIL3TaNt
Rhea Ripley celebrating behind a smilingCharlotte Flair is such a beautiful view!!They made a classic there 👏❤️🥹#Wrestlemania https://t.co/xJvAnrJ88a

Given how Flair broke out into tears after the match, it is highly impossible that she will continue to feud with Ripley. It remains to be seen how The Nightmare carries the title on her shoulders after Flair.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...