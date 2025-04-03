"Do people really defend this?" "Embarrassing" - Fans furious over Swerve Strickland's backstage segment from AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was involved in a major backstage segment on last night's Dynamite. However, fans trashed it on social media due to its seemingly poor execution.

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite had some major segments involving The New Flavor. During a backstage segment, he was confronted by his longtime rival, "Hangman" Adam Page. The Cowboy aired his displeasure with Swerve's positioning at the Dynasty PPV and also brought up burning Swerve's house in the past during the argument.

The Realest shocked Hangman and fans when he acknowledged that he deserved what Page did to him. However, the segment was seemingly overshadowed by the security guards. On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan vented his frustrations about the security guards ruining the segment.

Several fans reacted to the post and questioned why other people defended things like this from All Elite Wrestling.

''Do people really defend this?'' one fan wondered.

Fans kept bashing Tony Khan's promotion for putting security guards in the segment with some more hilarious comments.

"All the security guards are the size of guys CM Punk tries to fight," a fan joked.

"That is the saddest excuse for security guards. Swerve really couldn’t believe that ish. He’s prolly thinking, 'Da*n, Cody was right!” another fan wrote.

Swerve Strickland opens up about dealing with frustrations in AEW

Swerve Strickland joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022. The former WWE star has proven to be a great asset and is potentially on his way to becoming a two-time AEW World Champion at Dynasty 2025.

During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev podcast, The Realest spoke about how he dealt with his frustrations in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Swerve revealed he worked through those frustrations better in Tony Khan's promotion than he did in WWE and other companies.

"I work through those frustrations better here [in AEW] than I did in other places anywhere else in the world, whether it be Lucha Underground, MLW, WWE, NXT. Tony Khan and me always work through frustrations, and I've voiced them. Yeah, but there's been times I'm like, 'Ah, we didn't cook as best as we could've been able to cook, and I'm someone, I'm not gonna half-a** that!"' he said.

We will have to wait and see if Swerve Strickland dethrones Jon Moxley as the World Champion this Sunday.

