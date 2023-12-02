"Do you have to post this as part of your exit period?" - Fans startled as 38-year-old star promotes AEW days after confirming he is leaving

AEW fans were in for a surprise recently when a wrestler, who confirmed that he is leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion, promoted an upcoming All Elite event via his social handle.

That wrestler in question is QT Marshall. Marshall didn't just have an in-ring role in the Tony Khan-owned company, he was also the Vice President of Creative and Talent. That's a pretty integral position in any wrestling company, and his sudden resignation could be a big blow to the promotion.

He's still promoting AEW events, and fans are caught off-guard.

It looks like the founder of QTV will always have a faithful following wherever he decides to go.

AEW is adding big names to its roster

AEW is always looking to add some big names to its roster and has more or less succeeded in its endeavor to do so. This year, Tony Khan paid up to have Adam Copeland and Ric Flair on the roster. Khan also owns ROH. He worked up a deal to have Ronda Rousey make an appearance there, but it looks like it was a one-off appearance.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has revealed why she won't be signing up with Khan. TK is also in the news because of CM Punk's re-emergence in WWE and his recent confession that he can't talk about it because of legal obligations.

Khan has been constantly criticized for how he handles the company he runs and everything that pertains to it. Several wrestling icons are not big fans of the booking that they see. Wrestling fans routinely point out how Tony Khan's booking has dismal ratings, and the number of live audience members is not too great.

What do you think? Is the addition of the likes of Ric Flair and Adam Copeland a last-ditch effort by Khan to salvage this situation? Let us know in the comments section.