"Do you want her to be at home washing your clothes?" - Former WWE champion mocks Miro amid relationship troubles with CJ Perry

AEW star Miro famously abandoned his worldly pleasures in pursuit of the TNT Championship. However, his plans were thrown into chaos when CJ Perry, the wife he'd left behind, joined All Elite Wrestling in September 2023. As the two continue to butt heads over CJ's role in the company, Andrade El Idolo has taken the opportunity to mock The Redeemer.

CJ Perry initially debuted in AEW to save her husband from a post-match assault by Powerhouse Hobbs at this year's All Out pay-per-view. But when the former TNT Champion rebuffed her, she decided to strike out on her own path, resuming her career as a manager.

Miro isn't happy about his wife's choices and has tried several times to interfere in her business. CJ's latest client, Andrade El Idolo, might be the one to bring this conflict to a head.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, the Bulgarian bruiser attempted to storm into the former WWE United States Champion's dressing room but was stopped by CJ Perry. Miro left the scene disgruntled, and Andrade took to X to mock him:

"I thought it was room service!!! @ToBeMiro I understand you. Do you want her to be at home washing your clothes? Es una mujer exitosa @TheCJPerry," wrote Andrade on X.

The last line, which translates to "She is a successful woman," will likely only enrage Miro further. It should be interesting to see how the dynamic between these three plays out in the coming weeks.

Andrade El Idolo isn't the only one causing problems for Miro and CJ Perry

CJ Perry has spent the last few months scouting the AEW roster in search of worthy clients. But after an interaction two weeks ago, rising star Daniel Garcia might be scouting her instead.

Garcia has been known to make biting and inflammatory remarks on social media and often deletes them shortly afterward. The 25-year-old stirred the pot once again on November 17 with a cheeky message to The Redeemer about his wife:

"Better make sure you get those prenuptial agreements redeemed after the way CJ was looking at me move last week," Garcia wrote.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will cause the tension between the husband and wife to explode, or will the two come back together soon? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!